HIGHLIGHTS & RESULTS FROM THE NB3 State Golf Championships presented by Realty One of New Mexico
A-3A Final Results
4A Final Results
5A Final Results
Here are some highlights from Day 2 of the NB3 State Golf Championships presented by Realty One of New Mexico
Boys Class 4A Final Results
1.Deming 587
2.St. Pius X 606
3.Kirtland Central 615
Individual Medalist: Vari Mariscal, Deming 140
Girls Class 4A Final Results
1.Albuquerque Academy 683
2.St. Pius X 691
3.Belen 692
Individual Medalist: Rylee Salome, Belen 140
Boys Class 5A Final Results
1.La Cueva 622
2.Volcano Vista 642
3.Piedra Vista 646
Individual Medalist: Jake Yrene, La Cueva 138
Girls Class 5A Final Results
1.La Cueva 651
2.Centennial 656
3.Piedra Vista 700
Individual Medalist: Alex Armendariz, Centennial (144)
Boys Class A-3A Final Results
1.Mesilla Valley Christian 633
2.Socorro 710
3.Clovis Christian 712
Individual Medalist: Logan Morris, Mesilla Valley Christian 154
Girls Class A-3A Final Results
1.Socorro 795
2.Texico 883
3.St. Michael’s 925
Individual Medalist: Tivonne Anaya, Socorro 182
A-3A Round 1 Results
4A Round 1 Results
5A Round 1 Results
Here are some of the highlights and results from Day 1 Action of the NB3 State Golf Championships presented by Realty One of New Mexico
Class 4A & 5A Highlights
Class 4A Day 1 Results
Boys
1.Deming 294
2.St. Pius X 302
3.Kirtland Central 309
Individual Leader: Tyler Jackson, Deming (71)
Girls
1.Belen 341
t2.St. Pius X 343
t2.Academy 343
Individual Leader: Rylee Salome, Belen (71)
Class 5A Day 1 Results
Boys
1.La Cueva 313
2.Piedra Vista 321
3.Volcano Vista 326
Individual Leader: Jake Yrene, La Cueva (69)
Girls
1.La Cueva 323
2.Centennial 326
3.Piedra Vista 352
Individual Leader: Annie Yost, Piedra Vista (69)
Class A-3A Highlights (courtesy KRQE)
Class A-3A Day 1 Results
Boys
1.Mesilla Valley 314
2.Clovis Christian 354
3.Socorro 361
Individual Leader: Logan Morris, Mesilla Valley (74)
Girls
1.Socorro 394
2.Texico 449
3.East Mountain 473
Individual Leader: Tivonne Anaya, Socorro (91)