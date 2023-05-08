 HIGHLIGHTS & RESULTS FROM THE NB3 State Golf Championships presented by Realty One of New Mexico

Here are some highlights from Day 2 of the NB3 State Golf Championships presented by Realty One of New Mexico

Boys Class 4A Final Results

1.Deming 587

2.St. Pius X 606

3.Kirtland Central 615

Individual Medalist: Vari Mariscal, Deming 140

Girls Class 4A Final Results

1.Albuquerque Academy 683

2.St. Pius X 691

3.Belen 692

Individual Medalist: Rylee Salome, Belen 140

Boys Class 5A Final Results

1.La Cueva 622

2.Volcano Vista 642

3.Piedra Vista 646

Individual Medalist: Jake Yrene, La Cueva 138

Girls Class 5A Final Results

1.La Cueva 651

2.Centennial 656

3.Piedra Vista 700

Individual Medalist: Alex Armendariz, Centennial (144)

Boys Class A-3A Final Results

1.Mesilla Valley Christian 633

2.Socorro 710

3.Clovis Christian 712

Individual Medalist: Logan Morris, Mesilla Valley Christian 154

Girls Class A-3A Final Results

1.Socorro 795

2.Texico 883

3.St. Michael’s 925

Individual Medalist: Tivonne Anaya, Socorro 182

Here are some of the highlights and results from Day 1 Action of the NB3 State Golf Championships presented by Realty One of New Mexico

Class 4A & 5A Highlights

Class 4A Day 1 Results

Boys

1.Deming 294

2.St. Pius X 302

3.Kirtland Central 309

Individual Leader: Tyler Jackson, Deming (71)

Girls

1.Belen 341

t2.St. Pius X 343

t2.Academy 343

Individual Leader: Rylee Salome, Belen (71)

Class 5A Day 1 Results

Boys

1.La Cueva 313

2.Piedra Vista 321

3.Volcano Vista 326

Individual Leader: Jake Yrene, La Cueva (69)

Girls

1.La Cueva 323

2.Centennial 326

3.Piedra Vista 352

Individual Leader: Annie Yost, Piedra Vista (69)

Class A-3A Highlights (courtesy KRQE)

Class A-3A Day 1 Results

Boys

1.Mesilla Valley 314

2.Clovis Christian 354

3.Socorro 361

Individual Leader: Logan Morris, Mesilla Valley (74)

Girls

1.Socorro 394

2.Texico 449

3.East Mountain 473

Individual Leader: Tivonne Anaya, Socorro (91)